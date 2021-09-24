Charleston restaurant owner arrested for failure to report nearly $1M in revenue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) on Friday announced that the owner of two Charleston restaurants has been arrested on four counts of tax evasion.

Ross McRae Webb (40) allegedly failed to report nearly $1 million in revenue.

According to SCDOR, “Webb underreported sales by at least $997,265 and evaded paying more than $89,754 in Sales Tax due to the state” between 2018 and 2021.

Webb purportedly admitted to intentionally underreporting, according to SCDOR.

He is currently out on a $10,000 bond.