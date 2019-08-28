Charleston Restaurant Week brings in newcomers for September return

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Explore Charleston has announced its September 2019 installment of Charleston Restaurant Week.

It will begin on Wednesday, September 4 through Sunday, September 15, according to the news release.

Diners should not miss the chance to sip, savor and save with 12 days of delicious deals available at over 100 of the Charleston area’s most renowned restaurants.

“September is the perfect time for locals and visitors alike to explore Charleston’s ever-evolving restaurant scene,” states local, participating restaurateur John Keener. “We are excited to see our growing list of participating restaurants offer unique and delicious dishes, with new lunch and brunch options available as well.”

Officials stated that over 100 restaurants will be participating in Charleston Restaurant Week this September including Gabrielle Restaurant at Hotel Bennett, The Salty Dog Cafe, Butcher & The Boar, Metro Diner and Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Asian Fusion.

You can check out a list of restaurants participating by clicking here.