Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From September 9 through 19, over 50 Lowcountry restaurants will participate in Charleston Restaurant Week.

Guests will have the opportunities to sample the best of Charleston’s culinary scene, with lunch and dinner menus crafted specifically for the occasion.

From the Isle of Palms to Summerville, restaurants all over the area are ready to showcase their specialties.

More casual options like a three course dinner at Cantina 76 are available for $18, while higher-end restaurants like Halls Chophouse are offering three courses for $60.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and menus.