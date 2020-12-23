Charleston restaurants ask President-Elect Joe Biden to cut taxes on European goods to recover from pandemic

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coalition to Stop Restaurant Tariffs was started just a few months ago by restaurants across the nation including Fig Restaurant and The Ordinary here in Charleston.

The coalition has written a letter to President-Elect Joe Biden to remove the 25% European tax on cheese, wine, and luxury goods in his first 100 days in office.

The tax was added under the Trump administration in 2019 as part of a trade dispute over subsidiaries for airplane manufacturers.

Chief and Co-Owner of Fig Restaurant and The Ordinary Mike Lata says wine sells make up most of their income which fund almost all employees.

“Once you start cutting into that profitability you start affecting jobs, you start affecting our ability to run the kind of restaurant that we’ve been running for a long time. It really compromises our business model,” Lata stated.

And while the 25% tax may have been something restaurants could have afforded last year, due to COVID-19 Lata says they are struggling to recover.

“Recovery is going to be a game of inches and these are a few inches that we absolutely need to succeed moving forward,” added Lata.

The letter has more than 2,000 signatures including 26 Charleston restaurants.