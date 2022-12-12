CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina.

The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”

This year’s awards featured five categories, three of which were swept by Charleston restaurants.

The South Carolina Restaurant of the Year award was given to Vern’s (41 Bogard Street). The new spot by Daniel and Bethany Heinze is an “American bistro” serving elevated classics like sesame seed pancakes with whipped ricotta and apples for brunch, and skewered lamb shoulder for dinner.

Pink Bellies (595 King Street) took the award for Best Carolinas Restaurant Design of the Year. After gaining popularity on the food truck scene, chef Thai Phi put a lot of thought into the design of his permanent shop. Guests can enjoy classic Vietnamese dishes served with a twist — like Viet-Cajun popcorn chicken and spicy lamb dumplings — under the multi-color lights that create “an underwater effect once the sun goes down.”

The Best Carolinas Barbecue of the Year award went to Palmira Barbecue (2366 Ashley River Road). Pitmaster Hector Garate focuses on sustainably sourced, farm-to-table ingredients and draws on his Puerto Rican heritage for a unique flavor and smoking technique. Side dishes also combine those found at traditional barbecue joints, like collard greens, with classic Puerto Rican dishes, like arroz con gandules.

Rounding out the list were two North Carolina restaurants — Neng Jr.’s in Asheville and Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh — which won for Best New Carolinas Restaurant overall and North Carolina Restaurant of the Year, respectively.