Charleston RiverDogs announce game times for 2020 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs are gearing up for the 2020 season!

On Monday, the team released their game times as well as a schedule of special events.

 Here are some of the important details from the press release:

The RiverDogs will open the season with a Thirsty Thursday home game against the Chicago White Sox on April 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

The 7:05 p.m. start time will continue throughout the season for weekday games.

Saturday games will have a 6:05 p.m. start time, and Sunday games will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Start times will be different for special events, as follows:

·        Wednesday, April 15 – Education Day at 11:05 a.m.

·        Wednesday, May 13 – Scheduled doubleheader starting at 6:05 p.m.

·        Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day at 5:05 p.m.

·        Wednesday, May 27 – Education Day at 11:05 a.m.

·        Tuesday, July 7 – Big Splash Day at 12:05 p.m

As of now, fans eager to purchase tickets can only purchase season tickets, group tickets, or a minimum 10-game package flex plan.

Single game tickets will go on sale in March.

Fans can find more information on tickets as well as the full 2020 schedule online at riverdogs.com

