Charleston Riverdogs announce readiness plan, social distancing guidelines for ballpark operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Riverdogs developed an extensive plan for best practices and social distancing ahead of the 2020 season.

Officials with the Charleston Riverdogs say the COVID-19 readiness plan utilizes new standard operating procedures and best practices the team believes will be necessary in order for the ballpark to reopen when the Governor gives his go-ahead.

“This detailed plan follows the journeys of fans, employees, and on-field personnel from the moment they arrive at the ballpark until the moment they leave,” said Charleston Riverdogs General Manager Dave Echols in a media release Friday.

That plan includes social distancing protocols throughout the park, a cashless payment method, enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices for before, during and after events, and all food and beverage employees will be required to wear protective masks and gloves.

Guests will also see “Stop the Spread” and “COVID-19” signage in areas with high visibility and the park says it will re-create existing facility seating to allow for proper distancing.

That means there will be a decrease in ballpark capacity.

Rows and seats will remain vacant to maintain proper distancing between familial parties and group and hospitality areas will operate with reduced capacity to promote proper distancing.

Officials say the plan follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

(You can review the entire COVID-19 readiness plan by clicking here.)

“The health and safety of RiverDogs fans and employees is of the utmost importance to the organization and we support Minor League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 season in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Charleston Riverdogs management. “This is a fluid, rapidly evolving situation and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities are following the recommendations set forth by local, state and national officials.”

For now, the Charleston Riverdogs remain unsure what the delay will mean for the 2020 season.