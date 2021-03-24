Charleston RiverDogs hosting job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs are hosting a job fair at The Joe on Saturday, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event is part of the effort to fill multiple part-time, seasonal jobs for the 2021 season.

Examples of available positions include:

Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (cooking with a smoker is a plus!)

Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club

Stadium Operations Assistant

Security

Guest Relations

Kid Zone Staff

Janitorial Staff

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Servers

Food Runners

Parking Squad

Interested individuals with all levels of experiences are encouraged to apply. Those who fill out forms before the fair will be given priority interviews.

Applicants should dress appropriately for the job fair.