Charleston RiverDogs: Single-game tickets on sale April 1, new seating guidelines in place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs will release single-game tickets for sale on Thursday, April 1.

Tickets will be available at 9:00 a.m. Thursday on riverdogs.com.

President and General Manager Dave Echols said that “it is comforting…to welcome the community back into ‘our house’ where we can entertain them as we always have.”

Additionally, new seating protocols will be in place to ensure safe social distancing.

Single-game ticket buyers will be able to reserve seats for home games throughout the season, which opens May 4.