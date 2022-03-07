CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) nurse is being recognized nationally for her services.

Bouzine (Via CCSD)

R.B. Stall High School’s Kat Bouziane was named an Outstanding Nurse for Students with Disabilities by the National Association of School Nurses (NASN).

Bouzine participated in MUSC’s Leadership Education in Developmental and Related Disabilities (LEND) fellowship and wrote a guide titled “New School Nursing: A Model of Care to Meet the Needs of Students with Neurodevelopmental Disabilities.”

She travels to schools around the district to mentor other school nurses on best practices and provide “cultural competency training on disability culture.”

“Kat is a nurse who knows each student’s favorite team, activity, and song,” explained CCSD Nurse Liaison Liz Brady. CCSD’s Director of Nursing Services agreed, saying “she demonstrates how to provide excellent and individualized care to students with disabilities every day.”

Via CCSD

Bouzine will be honored at a NASN conference in June.