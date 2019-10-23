Charleston School of Law students hosting Fashion Show to benefit National Brain Tumor Society

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Fashion Law Association at the Charleston School of Law is planning a charity fashion show to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

Victoria Vesce and Jewell Hereford are students at the Charleston School of Law. They bonded over a mutual love for fashion and co-founded the Fashion Law Association this year.

While the combination of fashion and law is most commonly associated with Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, these ladies want to do things a little differently.

“We are definitely bold, brazen women. We like to make our own path,” says Vesce. “We’ll color outside the lines if we have to but we want to make our presence known.”

Their organization now has 36 members and big plans for the future. In addition to balancing busy class schedules, they are planning a charity fashion show on December 7th.

“Walking in a Winter Wonderland” will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society; an organization that hits close to home for Vesce.

“It’s near and dear to my heart because I am a brain and neck tumor survivor,” says Vesce. “Right before law school started, I was finishing radiation.”





After going through 30 rounds of radiation and one of the most complex surgeries at Duke University Hospital, Vesce is now a survivor.

“She’s a trooper,” says co-founder Jewell Hereford. “I don’t think she gives herself enough credit. She’s my Wonder Woman.”

At one point she wasn’t sure if she would even be able to attend law school. Today, she feels that it’s a privilege to give back to the National Brain Tumor Society.

Their goal is to raise $5,000 from ticket sales and donations. They already have secured a few sponsors and designers for the fashion show. A few of those designers were shown off tonight at their preview event.

Nicholas Cova is the Secretary for the Fashion Law Association. He’s thrilled to be one of the models for the runway show.

“I’m modeling Scotch & Soda and Brooks Brothers which are 2 of my favorite brands,” he says. “I’m really excited.”

Tickets are on sale and are $25 per-person. However, the Fashion Law Association is offering $5 off for News 2 viewers. Use the code NEWS2 to get the discount.