Charleston seeks community input on affordable housing

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The City of Charleston is asking for community input on fair housing prior to organizing the five-year consolidated plan.

Every five years a consolidated plan is made which serves as a roadmap on how the city will use federal dollars.

Charleston is considered an entitlement city which means the city receives $2.2 million dollars annually from Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnerships Program Funds and HOPWA (Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS) Funds.

The city hosted four community input meetings Tuesday where residents were encouraged to give their feedback on how things have improved or have not improved over the past five years. Residents were also given the opportunity to discuss current concerns and what areas Charleston needs to improve on the most.

The top two answers were affordable housing and transportation.

Resident feedback is considered by the city when prioritizing projects.

The four meeting times and locations were as follows:

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the first floor Public Meeting Room at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street

1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Art Room at the Waring Senior Center, located at 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive

4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Suite 203 at the College of Charleston’s Harry M. Lightsey Center, located at 160 Calhoun Street

6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Charleston County Public Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street

If you were unable to attend the meetings but would like to submit your feedback you can visit this link provided by the city.

The Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2015 Consolidated Plan can be viewed here.

Surveys must be received by February 21, 2020.

For more information on the consolidated plan, please contact Andrea Jones by phone at 843-724-3766 or by email at jonesan@charleston-sc.gov.