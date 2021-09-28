Charleston Sheriff Kristin Graziano receives COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Tuesday received a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The agency hosted a vaccination clinic with Fetter Health Care and the Charleston County Government “in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring continued operations.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have both approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer booster shot for certain groups of individuals.

The CDC has identified the following groups as being eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 boosters:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Those who work in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots six months after completing an initial round of Pfizer doses, as they work in a setting that puts them at increased risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Click here to check eligibility and find a vaccine location nearby.