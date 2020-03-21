Charleston shifts to OPCON 1, implements new measures to fight spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the City of Charleston began several new strategies to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

All remaining offices, facilities, and recreation centers have been closed to the public. City staff who are able will begin working remotely on Monday. Those unable to work from home will divide into “A and B teams that will alternate workweeks, so as to reduce contact with other city staff.”

Trash collection will be suspended citywide on Monday, “in order to make additional crews available to operate the A/B schedule for garbage collection.” The city of Charleston, Daniel Island, Cainhoy, Outer West Ashley, and Johns Island are impacted. Residents should not place any yard debris/bulky items out for pickup until the regular collection resumes.

Officials also took steps to help restaurants continue operating via takeout/delivery orders.

The city’s plastic ban is temporarily suspended for 60 days. Additionally, temporary curbside parking relief zones are being designated “to provide support for local businesses that are fulfilling curbside pickup and delivery orders in lieu of dine-in service.” The zones will be clearly marked, free to use, and available to “restaurant employees, delivery drivers, and curbside pickup patrons…to enable an efficient flow of business.”

To ensure all evictions are halted, an on-call magistrate has been created “to intervene should any illegal evictions be attempted.”