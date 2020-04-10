Charleston Shoe Company donates 100 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Shoe Company was able to donate 100 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 floor of MUSC through their “Buy One, Give One” program.

The program allows customers to buy any pair of shoes on the store’s website and enter the code “BuyOneGiveOne” at checkout. The store then donates a pair of their proline shoes to healthcare workers.

Charleston Shoe Company is donating a shoe that they designed in house- the Lulu. Company founder, Neely Woodson Powell, has been perfecting the shoe for the last year. It is a flexible, breathable sneaker with a slip-resistant sole. The shoes are also machine washable.

The company has also shifted their production partners to sewing fabric masks, which they plan to donate to hospitals around the country.

To learn more about Charleston Shoe Company’s COVID-19 initiatives, click here.