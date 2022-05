CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University on Saturday will host a traditional commencement ceremony for the first time in the past three years.

At least 550 graduates will walk across the stage, with graduates from the Class of 2022 and 2021 participating.

Graduates will also be able to invite unlimited guests.

The event is taking place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.