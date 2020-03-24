Charleston Southern Univ. postpones graduation, will finish the semester online

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University announced the rest of the semester will be held in a virtual setting.

Leaders say faculty are modifying certain learning requirements when necessary, including those for student teachers and nursing students.

“We know our traditional students will be deeply disappointed, as are we, that our on-campus activities are ending much earlier than we hoped. But this move is the best option to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the greater community from the ill effects of the public health pandemic,” President Dondi Costin said.

University officials say the May graduation is also postponed and degrees will be mailed to seniors who complete their degree requirements.

“Making this decision now also allows our students the opportunity to make plans in the best interests of themselves and their families,” Costin said. “Amid the difficulties we all face during this challenging season, Charleston Southern is committed to creating memorable experiences for our Bucs and recognizing their hard-earned accomplishments, including a future commencement event for the Class of 2020.”

Beginning April 1st, Charleston Southern will start a two-week move-out process.

The move-out process will allow students to gather their belongings in a convenient, timely fashion while maintaining safe social distancing, university officials say.

Students will be given several options to return to campus to check out within a two-week period.

Finally, CSU is researching possible housing and dining plan refunds and is conferring with federal and state officials to ensure all guidelines are met.

They say registration for summer and fall 2020 will continue as scheduled.