Charleston Southern University planning a full return to in-person instruction for fall 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University announced on Monday it will return to in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester.

According to the University Pandemic Task Force, the college says evidence from this year’s careful adherence to classroom health protocols revealed classrooms at Charleston Southern University are among the safest spaces on campus.

They say there are currently zero cases on campus.

“With our campus community adhering to our BUCSAFE protocols, the number of active cases as well as the number quarantining due to exposure remains low,” said Laurel Glover, COVID-19 Infection Control Coordinator.

Glover said once the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public by the summer, the college anticipates a return to academic and student life activities more closely resembling the traditional college experience in the fall.

Leaders at CSU say the summer sessions will remain a time of transition back to the traditional college experience.

More information about the fall 2021 schedule will be released at a later date.