Charleston Southern University to hold first Summer session online due to virus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University says all courses for the first summer session will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with CSU says those Summer I classes are for the May 11- June 28 schedule.

“We do not feel it will be safe for students to resume face-to-face classes by May 11. We pray that this pandemic will subside swiftly, and we look forward to welcoming students back to campus as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jackie Fish, vice president for academic affairs for CSU.

CSU says no decision has been made for Summer II.

Full Summer Term courses (May 11-August 16) will be conducted fully online since those classes must begin online.

Officials say the decision should have no impact on financial aid for any summer term.

Military veteran students with Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) will continue to receive monthly stipends at the on-campus rate. Federal legislation allows the continuation through December 21, 2020, for VA students whose classes converted to an online platform due to COVID-19. The exception will not apply for students previously registered for online courses. For additional information, please visit VA.gov’s FAQ page or contact CSU’s Veterans Services Office at veterans@csuniv.edu.