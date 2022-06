CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Sports Pub’s James Island location will host a US Open kickoff party in the parking lot on Saturday, June 18.

The free event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Bud Light Pop Up Bar serving drinks until 12:00 p.m. Then from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from the Midnight City Band.

Throughout the event, guests can watch the US Open and enjoy games, giveaways, and more from Sweetgrass Vodka.

