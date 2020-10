WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Sports Pub will be hosting a “The Office” themed trivia night hosted by Kevin Malone Wednesday night.

Charleston Sports Pub hosted three trivia nights at locations in Clemson, Greenville, and West Ashley.

The event will take place at the West Ashley location tonight at 7 p.m.

In a Facebook post, they announced there will be limited edition shirts for sale and Kevin’s world famous chili.