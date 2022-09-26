WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County student is traveling to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to be recognized as the Southeast National Student Poet 2022.

Winslow Hastie Jr., a senior creative writing student at the School of the Arts (SOA), was one of five students nationwide to receive the award.

The winners were selected “from the National Medalists in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards with input from a jury of established poets and leaders in education and the arts,” according to a release sent by SOA.

Each poet will serve as a literary ambassador to their respective region through the year and receive a $5,000 academic award.

On Tuesday, the poets will be honored by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and participate in a brief poetry reading, facilitated by 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, Ada Limón.