Charleston students invited to Mayor’s Youth Commission Virtual Summit Series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mayor’s Youth Commission on Thursday invited high school students to participate in this year’s Virtual Summit Series.

On October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., students from public, private, and home schools are invited to discuss timely issues during election season.

The theme of the three-part series is ‘Your Voice, Your Future.’ Students will participate in discussions about “the importance of civic engagement and how elections impact everyday life.”

During the first session, Representative Joe Cunningham (D) and challenger Nancy Mace (R) will be guest speakers, along with Dr. Eric Mack, the Chair of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.

Other notable participants include the Mayor’s Youth Commission, the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth, and Families, and AmeriCorps members.

Those interested in participating should register at this link by Tuesday, October 20, at 3:00 p.m.