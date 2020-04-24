Charleston studio offering free kickboxing membership to healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – GRIT BOX Fitness is offering local healthcare workers a free month-long membership, to be used once the studios reopen.

In the meantime, they invite healthcare workers to access Virtual GRIT, their online workout platform.

Owner and Founder, Cody Cooper, said that the goal is “to support these brave men and women and keep their health and wellness strong during, and after this pandemic.”

GRIT BOX Fitness has studios in West Ashley and Downtown Charleston. They offer classes for customers of all levels, focusing on kickboxing and strength training.

Healthcare workers interested in redeeming the offer can contact GRIT BOX at charleston@gritboxfitness.com