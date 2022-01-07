Charleston Symphony postpones concerts after musician tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Symphony on Friday announced that will cancel two performances of “Hart of Tchaikovsky” after learning that a guest musician tested positive for COVID-19.

The performances were scheduled for January 7 and 8 at the Gaillard Center.

“The wellness of CSO patrons, musicians, artists, and staff continues to be the CSO’s top priority,” CSO said. “All orchestra members and staff have been fully vaccinated in accordance with the organization’s safety and health protocols. While the individual who tested positive does not have direct contact with patrons or front-of-house activities, it is out of an abundance of caution for musicians and operations staff that the CSO decided to postpone this program.”

CSO Executive Director, Michael Smith, said that the decision was made in consultation with an epidemiologist.

The performances will be rescheduled and tickets will be honored for those dates, which will be announced at a later date.