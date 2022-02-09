Charleston teacher one of four recipients of national award

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teacher with the Charleston County School District is one of four teachers to receive a national award for exceptional use of a program designed to help children learn math and science.

Sharon Beeson at James Simons Montessori School received the McGraw Hill ALEKS All-Star Educator Award for 2022.

The Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces (ALEKS) program “is a course assistant that helps math and chemistry educators forge constructive learning paths for students, blending personalized modules with instructor-drive assignments.” The program helps educators identify individual students’ base levels of knowledge and build from there.

ALEKS is especially useful in a multi-aged classroom like Beeson’s.

Every Monday, Beeson has her students bring two of their favorite ALEKS questions to discuss as a class. This allows her to “analyze at a granular level how a student is progressing, what specific needs they have, and how they approach problem-solving independently.”

McGraw Hill is providing Beeson with a $1,000 donation to an education-focused non-profit or charity of her choice, a $250 gift card, and a collection of McGraw Hill books for professional development.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES