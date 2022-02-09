Charleston teacher one of four recipients of national award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teacher with the Charleston County School District is one of four teachers to receive a national award for exceptional use of a program designed to help children learn math and science.

Sharon Beeson at James Simons Montessori School received the McGraw Hill ALEKS All-Star Educator Award for 2022.

The Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces (ALEKS) program “is a course assistant that helps math and chemistry educators forge constructive learning paths for students, blending personalized modules with instructor-drive assignments.” The program helps educators identify individual students’ base levels of knowledge and build from there.

ALEKS is especially useful in a multi-aged classroom like Beeson’s.

Every Monday, Beeson has her students bring two of their favorite ALEKS questions to discuss as a class. This allows her to “analyze at a granular level how a student is progressing, what specific needs they have, and how they approach problem-solving independently.”

McGraw Hill is providing Beeson with a $1,000 donation to an education-focused non-profit or charity of her choice, a $250 gift card, and a collection of McGraw Hill books for professional development.