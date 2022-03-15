CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will bring back the Charleston Team Hope Walk in mid-May.

On May 21, the Charleston Team Hope Walk will return with its mission of supporting the lives of people and families stricken by Huntington’s disease (HD).

The walk will happen at James Island County Park, starting at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to be holding the 3rd Annual Team Hope Walk in Charleston,” said Joyce Sireno, Event Coordinator. “We anticipate being joined by many more walkers and having more activities for children. We will have more silent auction items available for attendees to bid on and support programs that benefit HDSA and the families dealing with HD.”

The walk is part of a national fundraising event occurring in more than 100 cities nationwide, raising over $20 million for HD since 2007.

More details on the event can be found at hdsa.org/thwcharleston or by contacting Joyce Sireno at sirenosc@yahoo.com, or (803) 315-8766.