Charleston to be part of NOAA/CDC study on urban heat mapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will be featured this summer in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study on urban heat mapping.

Local participating agencies include MUSC, The Citadel, the Charleston Resilience Network, the Charleston Medical District, South Carolina Interfaith Power and Light, and Carolinas Integrated Science Assessment.

Extreme heat was identified as a significant risk to Charleston in the city’s 2020 Vulnerability Assessment.

To try and learn more about the problem, those participating in the study will spend one of the hottest days of the year conducting “a type of crowd-sourced study intended to map and teach about urban heat islands.”

The study aims to identify areas of improvement for cities hoping to reduce the impact of heat stress on their citizens.