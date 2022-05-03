CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston will observe National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5.

The official observance will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church (1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard) at 9:15 a.m.

Prior to the one-hour service, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will give the “Call to Observance,” which will be followed by a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Assistant Fire Chief Dr. David Griffin.

The National Anthem will be performed by Julia P. Copeland and Robin Zemp.

The “Call to Worship” will be given by Westminster pastor and associate pastor, Rev. Dr. Daniel Smoak and Rev. Melissa Long.

Prayers for “subjects such as faith and fellowship, health and wellness, human rights and social justice, economic prosperity, and peace in Ukraine” will be delivered by local clergy. Police Chief Luther Reynolds will deliver a prayer for public safety.

The service will close with the song “God Bless America” and a Benediction by Rev. Dr. Smoak.

Anyone is invited to the event.