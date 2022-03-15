CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding to be used for various infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, President Biden signed a massive $1.5 trillion spending package which passed the House and Senate last week, shoring up funding for the federal government through September 30.

Lowcountry counties will get more than $227 million from the package, including $75 million for Charleston County and $152 million for Beaufort County.

“These are some of the critical infrastructure projects across our state,” said Graham. “I was proud to request and receive funding for these projects. I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests.”

The bulk of the Charleston County money — $59 million — is being allocated to projects on Joint Base Charleston, which hosts over 60 Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies.

$29 million will go towards constructing a Flight Light Support Facility on base, which will include administration and warehouse areas. The facility is being built to support Joint Base Charleston’s C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States Air Force.

$30 million will be used to build a new Fire and Rescue Station at the base, which will consolidate emergency services into one building. Joint Base Charleston fire crews oversee both the base and the airfield at Charleston International Airport.

$16.1 million has been designated for the Airport Connector Road Project.

The Airport Connector Road would connect I-526 directly to the airport, alleviating some of the congestion on International Boulevard, which provides access to two heavily trafficked locations: the Charleston International Airport and the North Charleston Boeing Plant.

Beaufort County is allocated $121 million for the construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort and $17.9 million to expand the emergency department at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

An additional $13.7 million will be used for minor construction at MCAS Beaufort and for logistical support and security improvements at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

The major spending items in Charleston and Beaufort counties are just a portion of the more than $340 million that South Carolina will receive.