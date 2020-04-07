Charleston to receive allotment of masks from Strategic National Stockpile on Wednesday, additional 22,000 on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a press conference on Tuesday, City of Charleston Emergency Management Director, Shannon Scaff, announced that Charleston’s portion of face-masks from the Strategic National Stockpile will be picked up from Columbia on Wednesday.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials have been coordinating Strategic National Stockpile requests for all agencies in Charleston.

Scaff also said that the city ordered an additional 22,000 masks, which are scheduled to be delivered on Friday.

Scaff and his team are coordinating with Charleston’s safety and risk management group “to monitor the city’s inventory and dissemination of personal protective equipment (PPE).”

According to Scaff, the team is “working diligently to ensure our employees have the proper PPE to do their jobs safely.” He said that the main priority is “the safety of our employees, especially our first responders and other city workers on the front line.”

Also during the briefing, Charleston City Mayor, John Tecklenburg, emphasized the importance of following the “Home or Work” Order issued Monday by Governor McMaster:

“This is a critical moment for our state. Cases are rising, but we still have the power to save lives, to flatten the curve, if we just follow three simple rules: stay home, stay distanced, and stay smart.”