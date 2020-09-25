Charleston Together Initiative announced recipients of grant money

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A goal of $100,000, met for Charleston Together, an initiative created after businesses were damaged in the unrest on Memorial Day in downtown Charleston. The fund partnered with the Coastal Community Foundation and Lowcountry Local First to both enhance the community and race relations.

Kamil Mohamed, the owner of U-S Beauty and Beyond, has been on King Street for over ten years and received damages that night of over $140,000. Mohamed was one of the five King Street businesses granted a sum amount.

It means a lot to us, it means one thing—that we are one community working together. And we feel each other, if someone is hurt, other people will stand to help it. This is the soil that we needed to be in this community, regardless of what the problem is. Kamil Mohamed, U.S. Beauty & Beyond

The other recipients were Sweet Belgium, Method 29403, King Street Grocery, and Leyla’s Fine Lebanese Cuisine. All of the businesses chosen were those with physical or economic damages to their businesses with little insurance coverage, among other guidelines.

We will be funding organizations that seek to enhance relationships in the African American community and those organizations that are channeling positive-ness in the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. Marlon Kimpson, State Senator

The fund also allocated money to 15 local non-profits. Those non-profits are the Charleston County Parks Foundation, TWCA of Greater Charleston, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, Community Resource Center, Doors to Dream, Charleston Junior Golf Foundation DBA First Tee of Greater Charleston, Fresh Future Farm, Increasing Hope, Kings of Hope, R3 Inc (Real Talk Real Action Real Results), The Sophia Institute/Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative (SJREC), Soul Power, The Charleston Forum, Windwood Family Services, and Lowcountry Local First.

Each of the organizations, granted a different amount of money that ranged from one to five-thousand dollars, for submitting specific projects in accordance with the Charleston Together Initiative.

Representative Marvin Pendarvis said in the press conference that this round of distribution is just the start.

This is just one tool in a long list of tools that we will need to address the problems in our community. But we have to start somewhere and this is an invaluable first step. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, District 113

The organizations said they will be having a second round of funding for those on King Street as well as more non-profits in the future.

Contributions to the fund can be made directly to the Coastal Community Foundation by going to: https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/donate/ and entering Charleston Together Fund in the “other designation” field when prompted, or by mailing a check and writing “Charleston Together Fund” in the memo line and sending to 1691 Turnbull Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.