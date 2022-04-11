CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will delay trash pickup in some areas for the week of April 10 through April 16 due to large amounts of debris created by last week’s storms.

Residents in Downtown, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have trash pickup delayed by one day.

Outer West Ashley, Johns Island, and Daniel Island will remain on a normal trash pickup schedule.

Matt Alltop, who oversees the city’s Environmental Services division, said that an estimated 700 additional tons of trash will need to be picked up this month.

Trash includes leaves, twigs, weeds and grass clippings, tree limbs and stumps, and miscellaneous materials like personal construction materials, wood, or scrap metals.

Garbage (green bins) collection will remain on a normal schedule.