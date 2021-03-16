Charleston VA granted compassionate use approval for innovative hearing device

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative hearing device developed by researchers at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has received compassionate use approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The device was developed for a 76-year-old Veteran who has “a rare medical condition that caused the ear canal to collapse.”

It was made using at 3D printer at the Charleston 3D Innovation Center.

After receiving compassionate use approval, the device was inserted into the patient’s ear. It requires no surgery, and the patient can remove it at will.

Scott Isaacks, Director and CEO of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said that “this was the first of many initiatives [they] are planning aimed at improving the lives of our Veterans using this emerging technology.”