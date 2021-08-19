Charleston VA Hospital awarded for community initiatives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System on Thursday announced that it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Community Partnership Challenge.

“The award recognizes VA facility partnerships with local community organizations that help Veterans and their families lead happier, healthier lives,” like the partnership between the Ralph H. Johnson suicide prevention team and Lowcountry hospitals.

The goal of the partnership is to “improve clinical care for Veterans transitioning from community inpatient mental health treatment to outpatient VA mental health care.”

Ralph H. Johnson’s Director and CEO Scott Isaacks explained that “integrating [Veterans] back into our programs for follow-up care enhances continuity of care, with a long-term outcome of a more comprehensive care plan to keep our Veterans safe.”

Over the past year, 103 Veterans have received appropriate follow-up care thanks to the partnership.