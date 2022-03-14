CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Veterans Affairs has recommended that the Charleston Veterans Affairs Healthcare System expand its operations to become a dual hospital healthcare system.

According to the VA, two of the recommendations are to construct a new hospital in Summerville and build a new bed tower at the existing Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

“A new VAMC in the vicinity of Summerville, South Carolina will allow for the recommended relocation of all long stay CLC services and a portion of primary care, outpatient mental health care, and outpatient

specialty care services currently provided at the Charleston VAMC,” the VA stated in a report.

The report recommends that Charleston’s healthcare system build more facilities and serve more veterans as the demand for healthcare grows in the Lowcountry.

“Several years ago, the VA started what we call Market Assessment Process and looked at all the 170 VA’s across the country to see what we needed to look like into the future,” said Scott Isaacks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ralph H Johnson VA Healthcare System. “Here in Charleston we’ve been a growing facility for a long time.”

The recommendation will go through the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission for approval. It will be then passed on to President Joe Biden to approve within the next year. Once that happens the project can be funded.

“The one thing that’s been lacking in enough space to take care of the patients that are coming in the door. We’ve grown tremendously over the past ten years. This report shows that over the next ten to 15 years Charleston is going to be the third fastest growing facility in the country,” said Isaacks.

Issacks says that this project will likely be completed eight to ten years into the future for some buildings to be constructed.

“We’ve already been approved to enhance this facility downtown,” said Isaacks.

The new bed tower will allow the current hospital to increase in patient beds in order to handle acute care patients. A new clinic in Beaufort has also been given the green light.

“Establishing a new acute care facility (in downtown Charleston) is required to meet future demand for inpatient medical and surgical care, inpatient mental health care, outpatient surgical, and emergency department services,” the VA stated in the report.

Georgetown County will not be without a VA healthcare location after a new out patient facility was approved. Enrollees for VA healthcare in the county are expected to rise almost 30% by 2029 according to the VA.

“We really see Georgetown as a middle point between Charleston and Myrtle Beach and that’s where we’ve got a lot of veterans, retirees and others that live here,” said Isaacks.

The Charleston VAMC is also advised to have collaborations with community healthcare providers in Myrtle Beach and Savannah, Georgia. New facilities are proposed to be built in those cities under the recommendations as well.

“Myrtle Beach and Savannah, which are existing facilities, those will expand greatly to be able to provide more specialty care and more procedures,” said Isaacks.

A Brunswick, Georgia clinic, that covers three counties, will also be absorbed by the Charleston VA Healthcare System. This expansion means that the Charleston VAMC would cover the Atlantic coast from the North Carolina border to the Florida border.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System is expanding its offerings as well. The hospital now can perform transplant surgeries after being approved to become as transplant procedure hospital.

“If you need surgery and if you need complex care you will come downtown to get that care,” said Isaacks. “If you need outpatient services, nursing home placement and mental health inpatient care you will be out in Summerville.”