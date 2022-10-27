CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System recently introduced new artificial intelligence which helps detect precancerous polyps.

The GI Genius module is used during colonoscopies and is 50% more likely to detect multiple polyps, according to recent studies cited by the VA hospital.

The technology “analyzes what the doctor views in real time and works together with the doctor to identify anything needing a closer look.”

Charleston’s VA hospital is the only VA in the southeast and one of just three nationwide to use the technology.