Charleston voted #1 best small city in the U.S. for 9th straight year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve done it again! Charleston has been named one of the best small cities in the United States!

For the 9th consecutive year in a row, readers of Conde Nast ranked Charleston the number one small city in the country.

“When you consider everything it has to offer—history, culture, food, charm—it’s no wonder the so-called Holy City has topped our list of the best small cities in the U.S. for nine years running,” the publication said in their ranking.

Readers noted Charleston for its food, culture festivals and charming good looks for their reason in voting it the best.

“Stately homes, cobblestone streets, waterfront views, and an abundance of flowering window boxes only add to its welcoming vibe,” said Conde Nast.

Savannah, GA ranked #4 on the list while Greenville, SC came in at #9.