CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A report released by Navy Federal Credit Union ranked Charleston the best overall city for military veterans.

According to the 2022 Best Cities After Service Report, Charleston was the number one recommendation from veterans nationwide for transitioning to civilian life.

Factors that pushed Charleston to the top of the list included its history and hospitality, expansive attractions and acclaimed food scene, reasonable cost of living, coastal location, variety of outdoor activities, and large military community due to Joint Base Charleston.

Rounding out the top 10 overall cities were Norristown, PA; Cambridge, MA; San Diego, CA; Naples, FL; Anchorage, AK; Derry, NH; Virginia Beach, VA; Hempstead, NY; and Waukegan, IL.

Charleston also ranked four out of five on the list of best cities for military families, thanks to its “natural beauty, community engagement.., low crime score…, strong indicators for recreation, and high quality schools.”

To rank the cities, Navy Federal evaluated 400 cities based on quality-of-life metrics such as veteran community, proximity to VA hospitals and military bases, cost of living, average veteran income, and unemployment rates.

Click here for the full report.