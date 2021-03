CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday will open a warming center as temperatures in the Lowcountry are expected to drop.

The center, located at the Arthur w. Christopher Community Center (65 Fishburne Street), will open from 8:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m.

Transportation is available via CARTA.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Click here for more information.