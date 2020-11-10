Charleston Water Mission assisting with Hurricane Eta response in Honduras

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission, a Charleston based nonprofit, has activated their disaster response teams to assist with Hurricane Eta recovery in Honduras.





The Central American country was inundated with up to 34 inches of rain in some areas, which led to significant flooding.

The areas of the Sula, Congran Hall, and Aguan River Valleys were hit particularly hard, as rivers have overflown and bridges have collapsed.

According to a report by the United Nations Honduras, 1.8 million people were impacted. 59,400 people were evacuated, and 2,700 homes were damaged.

To aid in the relief efforts, Water Mission is helping to: