Charleston Water Mission assisting with Hurricane Iota preparation in Honduras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission, a Charleston based nonprofit, is helping Honduras brace for the impact of Hurricane Iota, which is currently a category five storm.

Just two weeks ago, the Central American country was devastated by flooding during Hurricane Eta. United Nations Honduras estimates that around 1.8 million people, which is about one fifth of the country’s population, was impacted.

Water Mission is coordinating with groups on the ground to provide water purification packets and set up clean water distribution stations.