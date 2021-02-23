Charleston Water Mission deploys to Texas for ‘one of largest plumbing disasters on record’

Leovardo Perez, right, fills a water jug using a hose from a public park water spigot Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Texas officials have ordered 7 million people to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Water Mission has deployed teams to Texas following a week of severe winter weather that left much of the state without electricity or water for days.

Frozen and burst pipes caused significant damage across the state, and access to safe water was disrupted for over 14 million residents. Many were forced to melt snow to flush toilets, and many of those lucky enough to have running water were under a boil water advisory.

Charleston Water Mission says that the situation in Texas is “one of the largest plumbing disasters on record.”

In response, Charleston Water Mission is working with organizations on the ground to restore access to safe water:

“With such a broad need there is a huge demand for skilled labor and not enough hands to do the work. Our response is directed to restore safe water access for the most vulnerable populations through the mobilization of skilled professionals who will provide urgently needed plumbing repairs and a focus on keeping supply chains open so that repair work can continue. We are actively engaging Austin-based groups and our corporate partners to bring the resources needed for the recovery effort, including plumbing supplies and equipment.” George Greene, Water Mission President and CEO

Currently, Charleston Water Mission is prioritizing restoring access for the most vulnerable residents, like elderly and disabled individuals.

