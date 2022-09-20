Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston-based nonprofit is sending a team to Puerto Rico to assist with water and sanitation needs as the island recovers in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Following historic flooding brought on by the hurricane, roughly 2.1 million residents — two thirds of Puerto Rico’s population — are without access to safe water.

Water Mission is sending a disaster response team “to assess safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs.”

Almost exactly five years ago, Water Mission sent a team in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the most devastating storm to hit the island in decades. Water Mission helped communities rebuild and introduced systems that were often superior to those that had been destroyed by the hurricane.

The focus of this trip will be assessing the most critical and immediate needs of those impacted by the storm, while ensuring the needs will continue to be met long-term.