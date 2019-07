JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System is performing an emergency shut off to repair a water main on Johns Island.

Affected roads include:

Headquarters Plantation Drive

Regimental Lane

Palmcrest Drive

Fenwick Ferry Crossing

Charleston Water said the approximate repair time is 6:00 p.m.

They said water will remain safe to drink. If water appears brown, run the tap for up to five minutes until the water runs clear.

If water does not clear, please call 843-727-6800.