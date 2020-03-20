Charleston Water System reducing staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Charleston Water System (CWS) will begin operating with essential staff only in order to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On-site staff is being reduced “to a level necessary to support critical operations.”

Despite the reduction, CWS assured customers that everyone will have water/sewage services, regardless of payment status, and they should not experience any service impact during this staffing adjustment.”

The customer service call center and branch offices will remain open during normal hours, but “branch offices will only be accessible via drive-thru service for vehicles and pedestrians.”

CWS will not be laying off or cutting pay for any employees. All essential staff “will continue to work, either remotely or in the field, and non-essential staff will remain available and ready to work as soon as this public health crisis allows.”