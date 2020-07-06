Charleston Water System to resume non-payment disconnections next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System announced on Monday it will resume disconnections for non or late payments next month.

The utility provider paused service shut-offs on March 14th at the request of Governor Henry McMaster to help families who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

CWS voluntarily extended the moratorium after the governor allowed the resumption of normal operations on May 13.

“Pausing non-pay shut-offs was an immediate and effective way to help our customers as we all began navigating this pandemic together,” said Kin Hill, CEO at Charleston Water System. “The services we provide remain critical in the fight against Coronavirus and we’re committed to helping our customers through collaboration and additional financial support.”

Customers who are currently in jeopardy of being shut off on August 17th will be notified by mail at least 30 days before any service disconnection.

To help CWS customers pay their bills, the utility doubled its monthly contribution to the Palmetto Community Action Partnership (PCAP) from $5,000 to $10,000 from June through December. They also made an additional donation of $50,000 to PCAP earmarked specifically for CWS customer assistance.

CWS customers facing challenges with their bills can discuss their account options Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling the utility at (843) 727-6800. They can also visit branch offices located at 103 St. Philip St., Charleston, SC 29403 and 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29418.

“We want to help every one of our customers who may be having difficulty managing their account or paying their bill,” said Evelyn Ferguson, director of customer service at Charleston Water System. “Any customer concerned about their account status should call us ASAP, long before they may be in jeopardy of having their services shut off.”