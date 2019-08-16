Charleston Water System working to clean up sewage spill in James Island Creek

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say 7,200 gallons of sewage spilled into the James Island Creek following a sewer line break Wednesday morning.

Charleston Water System said employees driving into work reported an odor and realized it was a sewage spill and then reported the incident.

The leak lasted for about an hour and a half before it was contained.

CWS crews vacuumed 1,200 gallons of waste at the scene and plan to repair the pipe Friday.

Mike Saia, Communications Manager for Charleston Water System said: “When people think of wastewater they tend to think of human waste, but when in fact, it is about 99-percent tap water, so there is a very small chance this break impacted the environment.”

He went on to say that current bacteria levels in James Island Creek are not related to this spill.

Charleston Water is in touch with the Department of Health and Environmental Control and will be until the pipe is repaired.

DHEC said the utility will conduct sampling and provide a required report for the department to review.