CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Charleston Water System are working to repair water mains in Charleston, Hollywood, and on James Island.

An emergency shut-off is taking place on James Island in the Chesterfield subdivision (including Cheraw Street and Pageland Road.) Another shut-off is impacting Petersfield Road in Hollywood.

Charleston Water said the repairs are expected to be complete by 2:00 p.m.

Crews are also performing an emergency water outage to repair a broken water main in West Ashley in the Stono Park subdivision, along Pineview Road and Pratt Street. “The approximate repair end time is 1 p.m.,” the utility provider said.

Customers may experience low-pressure and discolored water. If water remains discolored once the repairs are complete, flush your raps for up to five minutes until the water runs clear.

If discolored water continues, you can call Charleston Water System at 843-727-6800.