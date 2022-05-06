CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Waterkeeper has released its weekly water quality report which indicates which local waterways have high levels of bacteria and which are safe for swimming.

From May through October, the Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program collects water samples from 15 sites and tests them to determine the amount of Enterococcus bacteria present.

According to the May 6 report, most Charleston-area waterways will be swimmable this weekend, with just a few creeks deemed “not recommended for swimming.”

The two areas of concern include Ellis Creek on James Island and Hendricks Park in North Charleston.

All beaches stretching from Seabrook Island to the Isle of Palms look clear for swimming this weekend.

You can explore the map here.